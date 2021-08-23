1ST Source Bank Increases Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 210.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,678,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,023,000 after buying an additional 1,137,113 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $65,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after buying an additional 1,052,030 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,183. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

