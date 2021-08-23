1ST Source Bank Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,342,477. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.38.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

