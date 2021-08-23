1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,557 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 47,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.75. 323,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,819. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.90 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

