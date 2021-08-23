$2.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Honeywell International posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.02 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $9.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.03. 124,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,341. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Honeywell International by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

