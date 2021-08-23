$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Helen of Troy posted earnings per share of $3.77 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Helen of Troy.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Shares of HELE traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $228.96. 208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.00. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HELE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helen of Troy (HELE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.