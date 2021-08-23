$2.36 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.44. AmerisourceBergen posted earnings per share of $1.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $9.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.07 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.78.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $712,992.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,579,243.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total transaction of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,996 shares of company stock worth $11,389,621. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABC opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.