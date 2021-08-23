21,470 Shares in MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDJM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MDJM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDJH opened at $5.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. MDJM Ltd has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $8.60.

MDJM Ltd, through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as consulting, marketing strategy planning and strategy, and advertising services and sales strategies.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDJM Ltd (NASDAQ:MDJH).

Receive News & Ratings for MDJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.