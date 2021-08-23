$220.87 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to announce $220.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.20 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $898.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $887.20 million to $910.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $874.57 million, with estimates ranging from $865.00 million to $881.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.78. The company had a trading volume of 15,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,438,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 602,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,532,000 after acquiring an additional 508,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 436,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

