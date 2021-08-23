$229.01 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $229.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.20 million and the highest is $230.50 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $216.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $954.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.45 million to $969.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

GMED stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.61. The company had a trading volume of 10,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,274. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.50.

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,979 shares of company stock valued at $10,102,123 over the last quarter. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 23,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

