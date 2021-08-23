24,334 Shares in Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 24,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 135,747 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 183,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $2.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $73.75 million, a P/E ratio of -50.39 and a beta of 1.61. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Beasley Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

Beasley Broadcast Group Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.