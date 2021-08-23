25,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000.

Shares of DEED opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.