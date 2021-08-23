25,000 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $592,000.

Shares of DEED opened at $26.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.99. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

