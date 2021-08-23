26,408 Shares in China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.12.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

