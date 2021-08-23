27,435 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after buying an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after buying an additional 1,018,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $130.42. 96,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,381,987. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

