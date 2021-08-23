280 Shares in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $209.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

