$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to report $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.13 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $15.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 billion to $17.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.29 billion to $18.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.32.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,282,000 after buying an additional 73,057 shares during the period.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.90. 73,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $57.73.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.