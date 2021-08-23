$307.77 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to report $307.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $306.06 million and the highest is $308.90 million. Oxford Industries posted sales of $191.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oxford Industries.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $90.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -1,813.00 and a beta of 1.82. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.82%.

In related news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.