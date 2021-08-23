30,786 Shares in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 30,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $862,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new position in Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $46,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $13.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $492.91 million and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $63.62.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Research analysts forecast that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

