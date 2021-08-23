34,800 Shares in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after purchasing an additional 81,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,096 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

RCM stock opened at $19.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,023.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,646,893. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

