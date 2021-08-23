360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QFIN opened at $20.43 on Monday. 360 DigiTech has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.53.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

