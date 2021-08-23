4,444 Shares in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 144,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Citi Trends by 336.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 267,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

CTRN opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.77. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

