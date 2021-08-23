$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will announce $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 billion and the highest is $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $20.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

NYSE MAN opened at $119.39 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

