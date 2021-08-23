$544.47 Million in Sales Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will announce sales of $544.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $543.95 million and the highest is $545.00 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $519.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BWXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

NYSE BWXT traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $56.43. 358,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,894.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $91,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

