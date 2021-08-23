$6.23 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.47.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,481 shares of company stock valued at $145,279,492 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM opened at $256.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

