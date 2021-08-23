6,538 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The AZEK by 38.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 239.6% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 509,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 122.2% in the first quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in The AZEK in the first quarter worth about $34,237,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 9.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,572,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

AZEK opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -526.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.59. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 55,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $2,187,350.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,091 shares of company stock worth $4,978,404. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

