705 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 171,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock worth $8,052,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

NYSE:BR opened at $174.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.28. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

