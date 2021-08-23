$71.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to report $71.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.91 billion and the highest is $74.80 billion. Exxon Mobil reported sales of $46.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $267.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $258.69 billion to $279.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $254.76 billion to $306.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $52.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

