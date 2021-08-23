$87.49 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will post sales of $87.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.93 million to $91.90 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $33.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $294.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $274.40 million to $311.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $430.42 million, with estimates ranging from $395.70 million to $483.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.99.

Shares of NYSE HT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. 12,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,496. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $345.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,881,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,045,000 after purchasing an additional 231,650 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

