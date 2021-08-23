$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.41 million and the lowest is $51.92 million. Galapagos reported sales of $168.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $601.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Galapagos.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.76.

Shares of GLPG traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,024. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.55. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $148.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 290.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $6,929,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 18.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 9.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

