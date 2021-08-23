AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $26.16 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

SKFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.12. 17,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,876. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.38. AB SKF has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

