Abulaba (AAA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 87.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, Abulaba has traded down 86.6% against the US dollar. One Abulaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Abulaba has a total market capitalization of $505.50 and approximately $6.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Abulaba Profile

AAA is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co . Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Buying and Selling Abulaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abulaba using one of the exchanges listed above.

