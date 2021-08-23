Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
