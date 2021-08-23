Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122 over the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

