Accel Wealth Management Has $361,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) by 166.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFXF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFXF traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.54. 102,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,424. VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36.

