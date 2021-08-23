Accel Wealth Management Purchases 153 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.01. The stock had a trading volume of 999,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,450. The company has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.15. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

