Accel Wealth Management Purchases 15,476 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 203.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after acquiring an additional 884,855 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $640,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.83. 742,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,324. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.