Accel Wealth Management Purchases 427 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $282.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,590. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $204.32 and a 12-month high of $304.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

