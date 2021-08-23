Accel Wealth Management Sells 1,175 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 83,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,788,000 after buying an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.61. 6,197,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,229,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.95. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

