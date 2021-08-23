ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACMR opened at $82.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.03. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after purchasing an additional 25,629 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ACM Research by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.67.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

