AdEx Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $15.80 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $76.98 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001221 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00815699 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002069 BTC.

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 135,523,586 coins and its circulating supply is 127,081,109 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

