Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADMLF opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.01.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development business in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The company explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.