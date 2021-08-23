Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $152,907,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,179,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2,376.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 284,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,156,000 after purchasing an additional 272,765 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 380,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,756,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,936,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. Raymond James upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

AAP opened at $209.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.