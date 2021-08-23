Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 323,039 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 726.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 367,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,039 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $28,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $77.18 on Monday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.53, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.72.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $50,611.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,537,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $2,420,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,614 shares in the company, valued at $14,276,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Truist Securities raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

