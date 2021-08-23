Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 5,394 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,078,000.

IJT stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.92 and a fifty-two week high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

