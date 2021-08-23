Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $35,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,176,000 after purchasing an additional 129,293 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,316,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 29,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,866 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 265,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $104.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.55. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $112.02.

