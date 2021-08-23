Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $26.89 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $26,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,034,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,102,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,293,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 40,019 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 79,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 23,620 shares during the period.

IEI stock opened at $131.25 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

