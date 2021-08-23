Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.25 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $32,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.91 on Monday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Raymond James boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

