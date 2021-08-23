Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MOH opened at $266.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.46. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.40 and a 1-year high of $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.33.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

