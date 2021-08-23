Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bunge by 91.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,734,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 45.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after buying an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,552,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge stock opened at $73.62 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.61.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

