Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,686 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at about $60,479,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $457,039.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,630 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $140.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.