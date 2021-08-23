Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,827 Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 854,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90,210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 122,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth $387,000.

Shares of TPZ stock opened at $12.77 on Monday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

