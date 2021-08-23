Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $160.84 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRV. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

